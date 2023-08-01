Police identified Motorcyclist killed in crash on University Ave

The motorcyclist who died Monday as a result of a single-vehicle crash on University Avenue has been identified as 33-year-old Alfredo Giron III from El Paso, Texas.

Las Cruces police and fire responded to the crash on University Avenue, between I-25 and Triviz Dr., shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023.

Police believe that Giron was driving a 2007 Suzuki GSX-R1000 south on I-25 when he left the interstate and merged onto University Avenue. Multiple witnesses told police the motorcyclist was speeding and driving erratically prior to the crash.

Police determined Giron turned right, or west, onto University Ave where he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a curb. The motorcycle then hit a retaining wall and traveled west toward Triviz Dr. where it caught fire.

Giron, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and landed off the roadway. He was transported to Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story. Police are expected to release additional information.