Fire Extinguished at Foothills Landfill

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published July 28, 2023 at 11:40 AM MDT
Las Cruces Solid Waste and fire department officials announced that the lightning-caused fire at the Foothills Landfill was extinguished on Thursday.

The Las Cruces Foothills Landfill fire, which started on Saturday, July 22, was extinguished on Thursday.

The green waste debris which consisted mostly of tree limbs, branches, leaves, weeds, and grasses, had been smoldering since the material caught fire during a lightning storm last Saturday evening.

On Thursday, Las Cruces Solid Waste crews continued separating debris into manageable piles, saturating them with reclaimed water and cycling large amounts of soil into the mix to extinguish the fire. The debris was deemed to be extinguished by about 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Solid Waste and Las Cruces Fire Department crews will continue to monitor the green waste landfill for potential rekindling of debris.

The Foothills Landfill, located at 555 S. Sonoma Ranch Blvd., will re-open to the public Friday, July 28, and will resume normal hours on Saturday. The landfill is closed on Sundays.

