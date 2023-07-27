Police need public’s help finding missing boy

The Las Cruces Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old Las Cruces boy who was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Isaac Rubio, 11, was last seen Thursday, July 27, at his home on the 700 block of Shannon Street in Las Cruces, NM.

Rubio is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Rubio was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes. He was also seen carrying a black backpack.

Isaac Rubio

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 11-year-old Isaac Rubio is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.