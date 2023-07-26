NMBA recognizes KRWG Public Media statewide for excellence in broadcasting

KRWG Public Media is a public broadcasting service of New Mexico University, serving southern New Mexico and far west Texas.

The New Mexico Broadcasters Association announced the winners of the association’s 2023 Excellence in Broadcasting Awards and KRWG Public Media won big scoring 13 awards, including Station of the Year honors. This is the third year in a row KRWG has won station of the year.

All Things Considered host Scott Brocato won 3 NMBA awards for Newscaster, Features News, and Continuing Coverage. Morning Edition host KC Counts and FM Engineer Mark Johnson won honors for Specialty Show. Fiesta host Emily Guerra won an award for Talk show or Interview. Social Media Specialist Angelina Malone was honored for Social Media Integration. Malone also shared website honors with Content Director Anthony Moreno.

“It's an honor for our team to be recognized by our peers at the New Mexico Broadcasters Association, says,” says Anthony Moreno, Director of Content, “Seeing our professional staff win awards for their hard work is truly special. Our team is talented, motivated, and curious about issues facing our community. I’m especially proud of the collaborative effort I see from them on a daily basis. It's inspiring to watch as they share ideas and feedback as we work towards our mission of serving our region.”

The awards reflect the outstanding achievement of our broadcaster members during 2022. Winning entries demonstrate the exceptional, wide-ranging news coverage, public information, entertainment, creative production and innovative programming for today's audiences. The winning entries represent originality and creativity across New Mexico’s four radio markets and one television market.

KRWG Public Media students also won big, students picked up four awards in the collegiate category. KRWG Public Media Scholar and NMSU student Noah Raess won two reporting awards for his coverage of student public safety and housing issues. NMSU Student Jadon Awan Jarzomkowske won for original production of "Trinity Site Survivors Downwinders" and NMSU Student Hannah Fresquez was honored for student weathercast.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work of our professional staff. It’s also especially gratifying to see students recognized for their commitment to excellence,” says station general manager, Adrian Velarde, “Providing students with experiential learning opportunities is foundational to what we do at KRWG and helps them find jobs post-graduation.”

New Mexico Broadcasters Association serves to promote cooperation and understanding among broadcasters, both radio and television, as well as enhance and promote relationships with businesses and other organizations in the service of communities throughout the state.