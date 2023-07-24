Lightning likely cause of Foothills Landfill fire

Late Friday night, July 21, 2023, several calls to the Fire Department reported a large fire near Sonoma Ranch Boulevard and East Lohman Avenue. The fire began during a large thunderstorm that passed through the city, with heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds. A lightning strike was likely the cause of the fire, the Las Cruces Fire Department said.

The Las Cruces Fire Department located the fire at 11:30 pm, which consisted of a large pile of raw yard waste at the landfill that had yet to be processed into mulch. The pile was engulfed in fire and the size of the pile was estimated at several tons. Due to the amount of yard waste and the difficulty to remove it, the pile will continue to burn until it is completely out but will be closely monitored by Solid Waste staff. The pile of smoldering yard waste is contained.

It is expected the fire will continue to smolder through at least Wednesday afternoon. Residents may continue to see smoke in the area for several days. Operations at the Foothills Landfill are expected to continue normally during that time.

There is no immediate danger to the public. However, anyone with respiratory difficulties should avoid the area near the landfill.