Forest Service: Crews continue to take on Apple Tree Fire

U.S. Forest service officials say fire crews continue to take on the Apple Tree Fire. Officials said that rain in the area on Saturday reduced fire spread as weather continues to play an important role in management of the fire.

In a media release Sunday, officials said the fire was at 123 acres and 5 percent contained. The fire is reported to be 6 miles north of Timberon, NM and 3.5 miles southeast of Sunspot, NM. Officials said on Sunday, no homes were at risk and no major infrastructure is in the area. The Apple Tree Fire is a lightning-caused fire that started on July 18, 2023.

Officials say smoke will be visible in coming days as the fire continues to progress across the landscape.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling along Sunspot Highway towards Timberon, NM, and along Sacramento River Road. Officials say smoke will be heavier during the morning and overnight as it settles into lower elevation and will lift as temperatures increase. Smoke from the fire will be most likely in the afternoon and evenings and will likely impact Timberon, NM and Otero Mesa.

