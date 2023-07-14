NMSU announces organizational changes

On Friday, NMSU announced organizational and title changes at the institution. Interim NMSU President Jay Gogue sent out this emailed statement to the university community:

DATE: July 14, 2023

TO: NMSU faculty, staff and administrators

FROM: Jay Gogue, NMSU President

SUBJECT: Organizational updates

To better align our organizational structure at the highest levels with the mission and strategic goals we’ve outlined for the New Mexico State University System, we’ve made some changes to titles and reporting lines in the Chancellor’s Office – including the name of that office itself. These changes are also more in line with leadership structures at many of our peer institutions.

For the remainder of my term here, I’ll serve as interim president, rather than interim chancellor, setting up the search our Board of Regents is launching for a permanent president for NMSU.

In addition to the Vice Chancellor role that was eliminated at the end of the last fiscal year, we have also eliminated the role of Associate Vice Chancellor of External Relations. Organizations that reported to these leadership positions have been strategically reassigned within the President’s Office, and some titles have changed to more accurately reflect their roles in the leadership structure.

Provost and Chief Academic Officer Alan Shoho will continue to report to the President’s Office, and will oversee our offices of Equity, Inclusion and Diversity; Research, Creativity and Economic Development (which will include Arrowhead Center); and Student Success, along with the university’s academic and service deans.

The role of Doña Ana Community College President Mónica Torres will expand to include oversight of all of our community college campuses as Chancellor of the NMSU System Community Colleges. She’ll report to the President’s Office and work closely with our Provost.

Others who will report directly to the President’s Office include NMSU Global Chancellor Sherry Kollmann, Director of Athletics Mario Moccia, Physical Science Laboratory Director Eric Sanchez, Interim General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer Scott Field, Chief Audit Officer Kenneth Glascock, Associate Vice President for Marketing and Communications Justin Bannister, Chief of Staff Leslie Cervantes, Interim Vice President for Administration and Finance D’Anne Stuart, and Executive Assistant Lydia Duran.

The Vice President for Administration and Finance will oversee leaders in the Budget Office, Human Resource Services, Facilities and Services, Environmental Health Safety and Risk Management, Aggie Development, Aggie Service Center, and Auxiliary Services, as well as the university’s controller.

The Chief of Staff will oversee the Office of Government and Community Relations, Information Technology Services, the NMSU Police and Fire departments, our data support administration and our Office of Special Projects.

We’ve posted an updated organizational chart online here to help illustrate how those offices and roles relate to one another in our organizational structure. Please visit president.nmsu.edu for more information or call 575-646-2035 with any questions you have about these changes.

Jay Gogue

Interim President

Office of the President

New Mexico State University

575-646-2036

