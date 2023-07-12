LCPD: NMSU Women's Soccer player found dead Monday

On Tuesday, Las Cruces Police reported the department and state medical investigator’s office are investigating the death of New Mexico State Women’s Soccer player Thalia Chaverria who was found unresponsive at her residence Monday morning.

Police say first responders were dispatched early Monday morning to the a home at the 2400 block of El Dorado Court in Las Cruces where a women, identified as 20-year-old Thalia Chaverria, was deceased.

LCPD says investigators have no reason to believe Chaverria’s death is suspicious or the result of criminal activity.

The NMSU Athletic Department's website said the university community is mourning the loss of Chaverria who turned 20 on July 2nd and was entering her third season with the program.