Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center lockdown lifted

This morning, Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo went into lockdown.

At around 8:00 a.m., a 36-year-old male with a gunshot wound was dropped off by a private vehicle at the hospital’s emergency department.

According to a written statement from a hospital spokesperson, “Due to lack of information about what precipitated this event, the hospital activated lockdown procedures. There was not an active shooter in the hospital or on the campus.”

The spokesperson said the lockdown lasted about 45 minutes, and the patient remains in stable condition as of 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

