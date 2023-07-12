© 2023 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG News

Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center lockdown lifted

KRWG | By Jonny Coker
Published July 12, 2023 at 10:40 AM MDT
Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, New Mexico
Paul Ratje
/
AFP/Getty Images
Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, New Mexico

This morning, Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo went into lockdown.

At around 8:00 a.m., a 36-year-old male with a gunshot wound was dropped off by a private vehicle at the hospital’s emergency department.

According to a written statement from a hospital spokesperson, “Due to lack of information about what precipitated this event, the hospital activated lockdown procedures. There was not an active shooter in the hospital or on the campus.”

The spokesperson said the lockdown lasted about 45 minutes, and the patient remains in stable condition as of 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

KRWG News
Jonny Coker
Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University.
See stories by Jonny Coker