White Sands Missile Range US 70 Roadblock set for July 7, 2023

LAS CRUCES - A Roadblock alert has been posted from The New Mexico Department of Transportation District (NMDOT) along with White Sands Missile Range (WSMR) for Friday, July 7, 2023.

US 70 is scheduled to be blocked at 7:30 am and will last 1 hour, located at 'BLUE Block' (2 miles east of the access road - Mile Marker 172) and BROWN Block (located at Mile Marker 192). Nike Avenue will also be impacted by this block.

The San Augustine Pass and Las Cruces Gate will remain open.

