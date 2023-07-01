© 2023 KRWG
KRWG News

Ignacio Ruíz selected to be next LCPS Superintendent

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published July 1, 2023 at 6:41 PM MDT
LCPS
/
Ignacio Ruíz was selected on Saturday as the next Superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools.

On Saturday, the Board of Education of the Las Cruces Public Schools unanimously approved the selection of Ignacio Ruíz to be the next superintendent of the district. The district said his approved annual salary will be $200,000 in a contract lasting through June 30th, 2025. Interim Superintendent Sherley O’Brien will lead the district until Ruíz begins his tenure on August 1st.

“I’m glad for this opportunity, and I’m honored and humbled to be selected as the new superintendent of LCPS,” Ruíz said in news release from the district.

Previously, Ruíz served as assistant superintendent for the Clark County School District in Nevada, one of the largest school districts in the country.

