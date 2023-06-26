Dangerous Temperatures in the region

The City of Las Cruces is warning residents of the increased daytime temperatures forecast. The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures to reach over 108 degrees Fahrenheit on both Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures this high can be hazardous – even lethal – to people and pets who spend a considerable amount of time outdoors or in an area that is not adequately ventilated. High temperatures are particularly dangerous for young children, the elderly, and pets.

The City has several buildings that are available during normal business hours that can be utilized as cooling stations and used as a place to escape the heat:



Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center , 304 W. Bell Ave. (575/528-2455).

, 304 W. Bell Ave. (575/528-2455). Henry R. Benavidez Community Center ,1045 McClure Road (575/541-2006).

,1045 McClure Road (575/541-2006). Meerscheidt Recreation Center , 1600 E. Hadley Ave. (575/541-2563).

, 1600 E. Hadley Ave. (575/541-2563). Munson Center , 975 S. Mesquite St. (575/541-3000).

, 975 S. Mesquite St. (575/541-3000). Sage Café , 6121 Reynolds Drive (575/528-3151).

, 6121 Reynolds Drive (575/528-3151). Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave. (575/528-4000).

Hot weather safety tips: