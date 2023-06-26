Dangerous Temperatures in the region
The City of Las Cruces is warning residents of the increased daytime temperatures forecast. The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures to reach over 108 degrees Fahrenheit on both Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures this high can be hazardous – even lethal – to people and pets who spend a considerable amount of time outdoors or in an area that is not adequately ventilated. High temperatures are particularly dangerous for young children, the elderly, and pets.
The City has several buildings that are available during normal business hours that can be utilized as cooling stations and used as a place to escape the heat:
- Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Ave. (575/528-2455).
- Henry R. Benavidez Community Center,1045 McClure Road (575/541-2006).
- Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave. (575/541-2563).
- Munson Center, 975 S. Mesquite St. (575/541-3000).
- Sage Café, 6121 Reynolds Drive (575/528-3151).
- Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave. (575/528-4000).
Hot weather safety tips:
- Those working outdoors are encouraged to drink plenty of water, or non-alcoholic and sugar-free fluids.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing that’s loose-fitting and allows for adequate ventilation.
- Limit or avoid outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.
- Protect your head and face with a wide-brimmed hat and use a sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher.
- Do not leave pets or people (sleeping babies, children, elderly) in a vehicle – even with the windows ‘cracked’ or down.
- Do not think that an overcast day or parking in the shade will keep the inside of your vehicle tolerable. It might be slightly cooler but not suitable for people or pets.
- Temperatures remain high and unbearable even after sundown, so refrain from leaving people or pets inside your vehicle.
- Avoid walking pets in the heat or early evening hours as hot pavement can blister their paws.
- Avoid overexertion of dogs such as walking or running with them.
- Do not travel with or leave dogs in the bed of a pickup.
- Provide proper shade and plenty of fresh water for pets, and leave water in a shady area.
- Consider leaving pets indoors on hot days. If it’s too hot outdoors for you, it’s too hot for them.
- Avoid leaving your vehicle running and unattended to keep the air conditioning on - vehicles can be stolen in seconds.
- Always lock your car when unattended, and teach children that vehicles are never to be used as play areas.
- Check on family, friends, and neighbors to ensure they are not in any danger.
- Ensure that elderly families or neighbors have properly working air conditioning and circulation of air.
- Call 911 immediately if you see a person or pet left unattended in an enclosed vehicle.
- Seek immediate medical attention for people or pets suffering from a heat-related illness.