Triple-digit temperatures are here; City of Las Cruces activates cooling stations

Triple-digit temperatures are in the weather forecast in Las Cruces and around the region. People are encouraged to stay hydrated and stay cool to avoid heat-related illness during this time and throughout the summer. The City of Las Cruces has activated six cooling stations to aid residents who may need relief from these heat waves.

Residents are encouraged to call cooling stations beforehand to verify they are open. The following cooling stations will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays:

Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center - 304 W. Bell Ave. (575/528-2455)

Henry R. Benavidez Community Center - 1045 McClure Road (575/541-2006)

Meerscheidt Recreation Center - 1600 E. Hadley Ave. (575/541-2563)

Munson Center - 975 S. Mesquite St. (575/541-3000)

Sage Café - 6121 Reynolds Drive (575/528-3151)

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library - 200 E. Picacho Ave. (575/528-4000)

Weekend cooling stations, open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., include:

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library - 200 E. Picacho Ave. (575/528-4000)

Meerscheidt Recreation Center - 1600 E. Hadley Ave. (575/541-2563)

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory that will be in effect through Friday but is anticipated to extend through the remainder of June and possibly into early July. High temperatures in Las Cruces during that time are anticipated to reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit or more every day. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives, neighbors, and pets. When possible, strenuous activities should be rescheduled to early morning or evening hours.

Residents also are urged to be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Heat exhaustion symptoms include headaches, dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting; weakness and moist skin; irritability or confusion; and an upset stomach.

Heat stroke symptoms include dry, hot skin with no sweating; mental confusion or loss of consciousness; and seizures or convulsions. Heat stroke is a medical emergency, call 911 if anyone is experiencing these symptoms.

Those at greatest risk for heat-related illness include infants and children up to four years of age, people 65 years of age and older, those who work outdoors or in hot settings, people who are overweight, and people who are ill or on certain medications, and isolated persons who won’t know when or how to cool off or call for help.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location as quickly as possible.

Take a look at this infographic for more information on heat-related illnesses and ways to stay cool.