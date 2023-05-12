© 2023 KRWG
KRWG News

Arsenic levels elevated in Sunland Park drinking water while treatment plants get upgrades

KRWG | By Anthony Moreno
Published May 12, 2023 at 5:37 PM MDT
The executive director of the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority Department, Brent Westmoreland told KRWG News arsenic levels in the drinking water in Sunland Park are elevated while treatment facilities are being upgraded.

“They would be slightly elevated at this time until the end of next week. All
mechanical facilities break down and have to be upgraded. Arsenic plants are no different,” Westmoreland said.

The CRRUA Executive Director said he did not know if the levels are currently above the Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold for drinking water, but he said the arsenic treatment facility serving residents is scheduled to be operational by Friday May 19th.

KRWG News
