U.S. Secretary of Transportation visits Southern New Mexico

KRWG | By Jonny Coker
Published April 5, 2023 at 3:53 PM MDT
WhatsApp Image 2023-04-05 at 3.47.46 PM.jpeg
Jonny Coker
/
KRWG
Pete Buttigieg gives remarks to officials and media members in Deming, New Mexico.

New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez hosted an event with the U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in Deming to talk about the implication of federal infrastructure and transportation investments in rural New Mexico communities.

During the event, Vasquez said that it’s important for rural communities in Southern New Mexico to not be overlooked by federal investment projects such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Inflation Reduction Act.

“The federal government is now delivering these generational investments that will help rebuild our economy, that will help create jobs, that will have an impact right here in rural New Mexico,” he said.

Buttigieg said that economic opportunities in rural communities are important to the nationwide economy and that investment in infrastructure is just one of the ways to help bolster small communities.

“They are national problems expressed in local concern. And it’s part of a bigger pattern of under-investment from Washington,” he said.

Buttigieg also said that making transportation safer for Americans is a top priority, from interstate highways to cargo trains carrying potentially hazardous material.

“We’re doing everything we can with the authorities that we have, and that has included resuming safety audits that were reduced under the last administration, resuming work on a crew staffing rule, because believe it or not, many of the railroads were asking to be allowed to run trains that can be two, three or more miles long with just one person on board,” he said. “We think that there needs to be a higher not lower standard on railroad safety.”

According to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration, New Mexico is expected to receive over $700 million in the fiscal year 2023 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Jonny Coker
Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University. Jonny believes that access to news and information is essential for a smoothly functioning society, and public media is one of the best ways to spread that knowledge.
