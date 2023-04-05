© 2023 KRWG
KRWG News

Rep. Vasquez, CHC Chair Rep. Barragán discuss visit by U.S. Transportation Secretary to southern New Mexico

KRWG | By Anthony Moreno
Published April 5, 2023 at 1:00 AM MDT
Members of President Biden’s Cabinet have been hitting the road to talk about investments being made across the country. On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to visit Deming and Las Cruces to talk about investments made in infrastructure and jobs with residents, local leaders, and NMSU students.

Joining Secretary Buttigieg will be U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (NM-02), members of the Hispanic Congressional Caucus, and U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján. Congressmen Vasquez and California Congresswoman and Chairwoman of the Hispanic Congressional Caucus Nanette Díaz Barragán (CA-44) talked with KRWG News to share more about the visit.

