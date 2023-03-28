Governor breaks ground at New Mexico State University's creative media campus

Today, Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham broke ground for the new Creative Media campus at New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Center.

At the event, Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham said the creative media industry is one of the driving forces of New Mexico’s economy.

“Our economic engine has a whole lot to do with media arts and film bringing in nearly a billion dollars in economic activity frankly exceeding our earliest predictions and goals,” she said.

Lujan-Grisham said that public investment is essential to drawing more of the film industry into the state.

“Innovation requires leadership and vision. It means that you have to put money literally into the ground. This $40 million, this state of the art media center, this collaboration for satellite media arts, or I just like to call it the film academy, is a sizable step highlighting to the movie industry in particular, and every other media arts investment, that this is where we’re willing to build it. [It’s the] Field of dreams, and they will come, and they will play.”

The creative media campus is planned to house a satellite facility of the New Mexico Media Academy, the NMSU Creative Media Institute (CMI) building, and facilities for KRWG Public Media.

