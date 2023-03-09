LCPS Superintendent, school board member resign

LAS CRUCES, NM - Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Ralph Ramos has resigned from his position. District spokesperson Kelly Jameson has responded to our request for information and says a statement from the district is forthcoming. KRWG Public Media reached out to Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education member Ray Jaramillo for comment, and he responded with a statement that he resigned his position on the board last night effective immediately in a letter sent to the board via email. This is a developing story and more information will be made available as we receive it.