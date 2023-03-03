Road construction update for Truth or Consequences

In the Truth or Consequences area, construction will continue all next week to replace the bridge at I-25 at exit 75/Broadway Street and Highway 187 in Williamsburg. To minimize the impacts on businesses, residences, and travelers, crews have opened the Northbound I-25 on-ramp at Exit 75. The southbound I-25 on-ramp and off-ramp at Exit 75, the northbound I-25 off-ramp at Exit 75 and Broadway Street west of Highway 187 will remain closed through about mid-April.

All commuters are encouraged to use Exit 71 as the detour for Williamsburg. You can also use Exit 79 as the detour for Truth or Consequences. Access will be maintained to all businesses and residences during construction.