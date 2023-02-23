© 2023 KRWG
KRWG News

Suspect charged in Cielo Vista Mall shooting

KRWG | By Jonny Coker
Published February 23, 2023 at 4:36 PM MST
KRWG

This afternoon, the City of El Paso Police Department gave an update regarding last week’s shooting at Cielo Vista Mall. The altercation between two groups led to a shooting that left one 17-year-old dead and three others injured.

According to the police department, the 16-year-old suspect involved in the shooting has been referred to the Juvenile Probation Department and charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police, after the initial shooting, the 16-year-old suspect was running away while pointing his gun at bystanders when he was shot by an individual who was licensed to carry. Police say the suspect is now in stable condition, and that investigations into the incident will continue.

Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University. Jonny believes that access to news and information is essential for a smoothly functioning society, and public media is one of the best ways to spread that knowledge.
