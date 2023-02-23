Suspect charged in Cielo Vista Mall shooting

This afternoon, the City of El Paso Police Department gave an update regarding last week’s shooting at Cielo Vista Mall. The altercation between two groups led to a shooting that left one 17-year-old dead and three others injured.

According to the police department, the 16-year-old suspect involved in the shooting has been referred to the Juvenile Probation Department and charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police, after the initial shooting, the 16-year-old suspect was running away while pointing his gun at bystanders when he was shot by an individual who was licensed to carry. Police say the suspect is now in stable condition, and that investigations into the incident will continue.

