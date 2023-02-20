Shoho named new NMSU provost

Alan R. Shoho, dean and professor emeritus of the School of Education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, has been named New Mexico State University’s new provost and chief academic officer following a national search, NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu announced today. Shoho begins his new role April 17.

Before serving as dean at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for five years, Shoho was associate vice provost for academic and faculty support at the University of Texas at San Antonio for two years. He started his academic career as an assistant professor in the University of Portland’s School of Education in 1991. Previously, he worked as a high school math teacher in Hawaii after working as an electrical engineer for Hughes Aircraft Company and Rockwell International. Shoho’s father, a Korean War veteran who grew up on the island of Kauai in Hawaii as the seventh of 11 children, earned a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois using the G.I. Bill.

Shoho said he was interested in becoming NMSU’s provost because of its status as a Hispanic-Serving Institution and a land-grant university, and because of the university’s mission to improve student success and advance equity, inclusion and diversity.