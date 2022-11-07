Las Cruces organizations work to address veteran housing instability

Page Slater is a Gulf War veteran who served in the Army for 10 years. He said that joining the Army was one of the best decisions that he ever made, but he admits that the war took a toll on his physical and mental health. He said this led to instability, and eventually homelessness.

“When you come home and you get out of the service, they don’t teach you how to become a civilian anymore,” Slater said. “There’s no way to describe it. You can watch your movies, do anything you want, play your video games. But, I mean, you see stuff that human beings shouldn’t see. And the problem is that it stays with you. I mean you see it every day. I know America’s … the land of the free. But people like us fought to protect it, and then the government, they only do what makes them look good. I think our government turns their back on us.”

In the United States, there were over 37,000 veterans experiencing homelessness in January of 2020, according to the The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs . In recent years, the City of Las Cruces has been investing in resources for those facing housing instability. But according to officials, there is still much that needs to be done in order to maintain infrastructure, and keep up with rising housing costs and the requirements of veterans in need.

Veteran Homelessness in Las Cruces

Becky Corran, Las Cruces City Councilor for District 5, says that the city government supports nonprofits in order to keep veterans off the street.

“Working [with] Community of Hope, I know that there are really good opportunities for veterans to connect with the VA, with the Social Security Administration. I know that those bureaucratic hurdles are a big part of why veterans experience homelessness, overcoming those hurdles is a big part of this, and I think that we continue to support organizations like Community of Hope to make sure those folks can get connected with resources right away, help them find housing, help to receive the benefits that they’re entitled to,” Corran said.

Nicole Martinez, Executive Director of Mesilla Valley Community of Hope, said that even though Las Cruces has been given the designation of operationally ending veteran homelessness, rising housing costs are becoming problematic, and making it more difficult to house veterans.

“We have the 22-unit complex, which has really streamlined housing for our veterans, but that’s only 22 veterans at a time, there’s a lot more need for affordable housing in our community that could serve our veterans who are homeless,” Martinez said.

With rising housing costs and instability caused by the pandemic, Martinez says that more funding is always needed.

“We could use more funding for development of affordable housing to make sure that there are more options for everybody who is looking to end their homelessness. Also, supportive services funding would be incredibly helpful as we wrap services around those who are transitioning from homelessness to housed, and addressing any other issues that they might have surrounding them, again like needing to attain income, needing assistance with mental health services or substance use services. We would really like to see those programs be more available and more sustainably funded,” Martinez said.

Page Slater said the Community of Hope saved his life by getting him off the street and enrolling him in healthcare programs.

“The American public really doesn’t see what we do. They see a homeless vet [and think] ‘God, look at the way he’s dressed,’ I mean, do people think we like being like this? The only thing I know about Cruces is the Community of Hope. So if the City helps them, then they’re doing their job,” Slater said. “For me to call them guardian angels means a lot. I know it’s a job they have. But they take it way more than a job. I think they’re all great, and I mean that sincerely.”