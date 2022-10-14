Las Cruces Farmer's and Crafts Market ranks top in state

The 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration highlights farmers markets across the country and the impact they have on their communities. The celebration is supported by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition.

This year, the celebration recognized the Las Cruces Farmer's and Crafts Market as top in the state. Kienna Rodriguez, KRWG Public Media student employee talked with a Karin Bradshaw with the Las Cruces Farmer's and Crafts Market to learn more.

