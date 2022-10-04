U.S. Senator Ted Cruz supports Congresswoman Yvette Herrell at Las Cruces rally

Monday night Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas spoke at a rally in Las Cruces in support of New Mexico Congresswoman Yvette Herrell’s reelection campaign.

Congresswoman Herrell spoke briefly before introducing Senator Cruz who took the stage and spoke on issues from election security and police funding, to border security and crime.

“And then there is illegal immigration. As a Texan, I don’t need to tell the people of New Mexico the disaster that is happening at the southern border,” Cruz said.

Senator Cruz was also highly critical of the Biden Administration and made it clear that his main goal on this cross-country tour is to promote GOP candidates.

“The purpose of this bus tour is real simple, it is to take back America, it is to elect and reelect warriors like Yvette Herrell,” Cruz said.