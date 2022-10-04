© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG News

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz supports Congresswoman Yvette Herrell at Las Cruces rally

KRWG | By Jonny Coker
Published October 4, 2022 at 12:28 AM MDT
Cruz Rally Screenshot.png
Jonny Coker-Screenshot
/
Texas Senator Ted Cruz makes a stop in Las Cruces to show support for Republican Congresswoman Yvette Herrell's reelection campaign.

Monday night Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas spoke at a rally in Las Cruces in support of New Mexico Congresswoman Yvette Herrell’s reelection campaign.

Congresswoman Herrell spoke briefly before introducing Senator Cruz who took the stage and spoke on issues from election security and police funding, to border security and crime.

“And then there is illegal immigration. As a Texan, I don’t need to tell the people of New Mexico the disaster that is happening at the southern border,” Cruz said.

Senator Cruz was also highly critical of the Biden Administration and made it clear that his main goal on this cross-country tour is to promote GOP candidates.

“The purpose of this bus tour is real simple, it is to take back America, it is to elect and reelect warriors like Yvette Herrell,” Cruz said.

KRWG News
Jonny Coker
See stories by Jonny Coker