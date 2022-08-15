© 2022 KRWG
KRWG News

Terra Winter, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico shares more about mission of organization

KRWG | By Rima Joukhadar
Published August 15, 2022 at 9:23 AM MDT
Terra Winter(2).jpg
Terra V. Winter PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico

KRWG Public Media is talking with leaders in the nonprofit field to learn more about their mission and issues they are facing this year. We wrap up the series by talking with Terra Winter PhD, who serves as President and CEO with the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico to learn more about their organization. Centennial High School Student Rima Joukhadar, with the Doña Ana County Summer Enrichment Internship Program talked with Terra Winter to learn more.

KRWG News
Rima Joukhadar
Rima Joukhadar is a Centennial High School student who worked at KRWG Public Media during the 2022 summer through the Doña Ana County Summer Enrichment Internship Program.
