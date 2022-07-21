Abortion rights opponents protest in Las Cruces

Triple-digit heat did not stop abortion rights opponents in Las Cruces from protesting Tuesday evening near what’s reported to be the future location of a clinic that offers abortion services.

Guy Floyd who attended the rally with this wife Carla said after the overturning of Roe V. Wade, they became concerned about more abortions being performed in New Mexico.

“It’s going to bring a lot of abortion business to New Mexico, it already is. It's just, we're such an open state for abortion and we’re gonna help change that,” said Floyd.

At the rally it was announced that a new center for pregnancy support services center would be opening in one of the nearby office spaces, the Floyds say that they plan on volunteering.

