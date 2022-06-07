New Mexico Primary Election 2022

Voters are casting ballots in primary races in New Mexico, including Governor of New Mexico, where Democratic incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has no primary challenger.

There are five Republican candidates running for Governor of New Mexico in the GOP Primary. Candidates include New Mexico State Representative Rebecca Dow, Retired Brigadier Army General and financial advisor Greg Zanetti, Retired Air Force Colonel and Sandoval County Commisioner, Jay C. Block, and former Mayor of the Village of Cuba Ethel Maharg, as well as former Albuquerque Meteorologist and 2020 U.S. Senate Candidate Mark Ronchetti.

There are two candidates are running for the Libertarian nomination for Governor of New Mexico, Karen Bedonie and Ginger Grider. Grider is running as a write-in candidate.

Many eyes will be watching the Second Congressional District Democratic primary where former Las Cruces City Councilor Gabe Vasquez is running against Darshan Patel, a physician and union leader. Both are running to face incumbent Republican Congresswoman Yvette Herrell this fall. Herrell is unchallenged in the primary.

Updated unofficial results from New Mexico Secretary of State's Office: https://electionresults.sos.state.nm.us/Default.aspx

