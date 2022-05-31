Robert Lara - Democratic Candidate for District Court Judge 3rd Judicial District Division II

Robert Lara is a Candidate for District Court Judge 3rd Judicial District Division 2. He shared more about his background and reasons for running with KRWG News.

Lara currently serves on the Board of Bar Commissioners for the State Bar of New Mexico and the Doña Ana County Bar Association. He also served three terms as the

former Treasurer for the Democratic Party of New Mexico and former Treasurer for the Doña Ana County Democratic Party.