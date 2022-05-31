© 2022 KRWG
KRWG News

Robert Lara - Democratic Candidate for District Court Judge 3rd Judicial District Division II

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published May 31, 2022 at 4:45 PM MDT
Robert Lara

Robert Lara is a Candidate for District Court Judge 3rd Judicial District Division 2. He shared more about his background and reasons for running with KRWG News.
Lara currently serves on the Board of Bar Commissioners for the State Bar of New Mexico and the Doña Ana County Bar Association. He also served three terms as the
former Treasurer for the Democratic Party of New Mexico and former Treasurer for the Doña Ana County Democratic Party.

