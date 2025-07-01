Will the steep cuts to Medicaid root out fraud?

The massive tax and spending bill that Republicans are trying to pass by July 4 includes steep cuts to Medicaid, the federal program that provides healthcare and long-term care coverage for about 80 million low-income and disabled Americans.

Republican leaders point to fraud, waste and abuse in Medicaid, and say the cuts to the program will address it.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Edwin Park, research professor at the Center for Children and Families at Georgetown University, about how much fraud there actually is in Medicaid and whether the spending bill will do anything to combat it.

