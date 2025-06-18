Study finds climate disasters can alter the development of kids' brains before they're even born
A team of researchers at City University of New York’s Graduate Center has linked climate disasters to developmental differences in the brains of children who were in utero during the weather event.
Kate Yoder, senior staff writer with our editorial partners at Grist, joins us to explain what these findings mean in a world where climate change is causing more extreme weather events.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR