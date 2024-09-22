© 2024 KRWG
The human cost of ghost networks

By Rhitu Chatterjee,
Max Blau
Published September 22, 2024 at 5:15 AM MDT
Ravi Coutinho took a picture of himself on May 22, 2023, hoping to mark the beginning of his recovery from alcohol use disorder.
Webber Coutinho family
For people with the most severe forms of mental illness, the problem of not being able to find treatment can be deadly. Ravi Coutinho tried very hard to find treatment for his depression, anxiety and alcohol use disorder.

He met frustration at every turn as he tried to find mental health care providers who took his insurance, which seemed to have an adequate network.

NPR's Rhitu Chatterjee interviewed Coutinho's mother, Barbara Webber, and Chatterjee discusses the tragic case with Weekend Edition's Ayesha Rascoe.

For more on Ravi's story, read the investigation by ProPublica's Max Blau.

To find out what to do if you find yourself looking for mental health care in a health insurance ghost network, read this guide.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Health News
Rhitu Chatterjee
Rhitu Chatterjee is a health correspondent with NPR, with a focus on mental health. In addition to writing about the latest developments in psychology and psychiatry, she reports on the prevalence of different mental illnesses and new developments in treatments.
See stories by Rhitu Chatterjee
Max Blau