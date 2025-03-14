Clara Belle Williams Documentary Showing at Silver City Public Library

The Silver City Public Library will host a free public showing of the documentary Clara Belle Williams: New Mexico Pioneer in Education produced by KRWG Public Media on Friday, March 14 at 3:00 PM. The film’s producer Christian Valle will hold a question and answer session after the film.

Clara Belle Williams was the first African-American student to graduate from the New Mexico College of Agriculture & Mechanic Arts (what is now New Mexico State University), in 1937. Clara Belle Williams: New Mexico Pioneer in Education shares the story of William’s life and legacy.

Producer Christian P. Valle serves as KRWG Public Media’s Production Manager. In 2024, Valle won first place honors in television special programming for this film on Williams. Valle also won a Rocky Mountain Emmy award in 2019, and has also won been honored by the New Mexico Broadcasters Association.

The Silver City Public Library is located at 515 W. College Avenue and online at silvercitypubliclibrary.org.

For more information about this event, you can email feedback@nmsu.edu.