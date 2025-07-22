Former detective Brett Hankison sentenced to 33 months in prison for Breonna Taylor shooting
Former Louisville detective Brett Hankison was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison with three years’ probation for violating the civil rights of Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a mishandled police raid in 2020. Her killing fueled racial justice protests around the world.
Louisville Public Media’s Roberto Roldan joins us.
