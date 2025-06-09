© 2025 KRWG
French Open finals deliver thrilling conclusion

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 9, 2025 at 10:02 AM MDT
Coco Gauff of the U.S. kisses the trophy after winning the final match of the French Tennis Open against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (Lindsey Wasson/AP)
Both the men’s and women’s singles finals in the French Open delivered epic battles. Coco Gauff became the first American winner in a decade as she beat top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in a tense affair where the wind made the ball unpredictable.

The men’s final was an epic, five-and-a-half-hour back-and-forth between world number one Italian Jannik Sinner and Spanish reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz won in what was a record length for a French Open final.

Christopher Clarey was at Roland Garros for all of it and joins host Scott Tong for more.

Here & Now Newsroom