Angie K makes waves in country music's sound and structure

Country music often tells stories of small-town America. Angie K is bringing new sensibilities to the genre by blending her Salvadoran roots, bilingual lyrics and musical inspirations. Her latest EP reflects the breadth of her cultural experiences.

Angie K is not only bringing a different sound to Nashville but also paving the way for more Latin country artists to succeed in the industry.

WPLN’s Jewly Hight reports.

