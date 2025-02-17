© 2025 KRWG
"The Irene Oliver-Lewis Center for the Arts"

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published February 17, 2025 at 4:32 AM MST
Irene Oliver-Lewis
Court Youth Center 2024
Court Junior High School 1940's

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Irene Oliver-Lewis, Retired Artistic Producer/Founder of the Court Youth Center/Alma D’Arte Charter High School, about renaming a historic 1941 building, Court Junior High School, to “The Irene Oliver-Lewis Center for the Arts.” The dedication will be celebrated with a school fund-raiser – “ALMA D’ARTE GALA” on Friday, February 28th, at 402 W. Court Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005, starting with a ribbon-cutting/reception with hors d’oeuvres from 5:30p.m. to 6:00p.m., and the Gala/Dinner from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Live entertainment will be provided by the school’s alumni Mariachi Espuelas de Plata and Ballet Folklorico students of La Academia Dolores Huerta. Current culinary arts students will prepare the meal. Tickets and information at (575)541-0145; http://almadarte.org/; and Facebook.

Sylvia Camunez and Irene Oliver-Lewis
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
