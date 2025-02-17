Court Junior High School 1940's

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Irene Oliver-Lewis, Retired Artistic Producer/Founder of the Court Youth Center/Alma D’Arte Charter High School, about renaming a historic 1941 building, Court Junior High School, to “The Irene Oliver-Lewis Center for the Arts.” The dedication will be celebrated with a school fund-raiser – “ALMA D’ARTE GALA” on Friday, February 28th, at 402 W. Court Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005, starting with a ribbon-cutting/reception with hors d’oeuvres from 5:30p.m. to 6:00p.m., and the Gala/Dinner from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Live entertainment will be provided by the school’s alumni Mariachi Espuelas de Plata and Ballet Folklorico students of La Academia Dolores Huerta. Current culinary arts students will prepare the meal. Tickets and information at (575)541-0145; http://almadarte.org/; and Facebook.