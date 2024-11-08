In 'What the Chicken Knows,' Sy Montgomery explores the extraordinary nature of the ordinary fowl

/ Sy Montgomery with a flock of chickens. (Courtesy of SALT Project)

Sy Montgomery has written more than 34 books about some of the world’s most mysterious and beloved creatures. Her 2015 book “The Soul of An Octopus” was a love letter to the intelligence of the ocean’s mysterious dweller. Now she tackles a bird you may recognize — the humble chicken.

“What the Chicken Knows” is a warm exploration of the charming individuality and delightful smarts of the domesticated fowl. Montgomery joins us.

By Sy Montgomery

“Hello, Ladies!”

Even if there is no one in sight, I call out to them whenever I round the corner of

the woodpile to enter the barnyard. For even if they’re scattered over several acres

of lawn and woods and brush—some hunting in the com- post pile, others

patrolling the neighbor’s blueberry patch, some scratching in the leaves by the

stone wall—I know they’ll come running. A dozen foot-tall, black and black- and-

white figures, holding their wings out like tots spreading their arms to keep

balance or beating their wings to propel themselves even faster, come racing

toward me on scaly, four-toed feet, showing the wild enthusiasm of fans catching

sight of a rock star. It’s a welcome that makes me feel as popular as the Beatles—

even if my personal fan club is composed entirely of poultry.

At times, I suppose, I am less a celebrity than the moral equivalent of the

neighborhood ice cream truck. For often, I come bearing food—vegetable peelings

from the house, the trimmings from pie crust dough, and sometimes an entire tub

of fresh cottage cheese that I buy just for them. My hens, like many pets,

particularly enjoy being fed by hand. The lead chicken, standing before me front

and center, tilts her head to examine my offering with one skeptical orange eye.

Then she seizes the first morsel in her hard black-and- amber beak—and the crowd

goes wild. Everyone pecks with great enthusiasm, hard enough to hurt my palm. If,

among the buffet, there is one particularly big treat to be had—a single apple core,

a baked squash skin—at some point, somebody will seize this. The victor will run

some distance, chased by her sisters, until the prize is either stolen or swallowed. This is usually good for about ten minutes of entertainment.

But often, I don’t come bearing food. I come just for a visit. I relish these

encounters even more. The Ladies don’t seem disappointed at all. They mill at my

feet, cheerful and excited, for they know I have a different treat in store. They are

waiting for me to pick them up, stroke them, and sometimes—yes, I admit it,

despite medical warnings of the slight chance of contracting salmonella—kiss their

warm, red, rubbery combs.

They also like me to run my hand along the sleek length of their backs. Each will

squat, wings slightly raised, neck feathers erected, welcoming my caress. I start at

the back of the neck, and when my hand has completed half its journey, the hen

will arch her back. I gently close my fingers around her tail feathers until my

stroke swoops into the air—rather like the way you would stroke a cat. Then it

starts all over again, until the hen has had enough and has reached what we call

“overpet.” She fluffs her feathers, shakes, and, fortified by affection, strolls off to

continue her chicken day.

When I crouch to pet one hen, another one might hop up to perch on my thigh,

patiently waiting her turn. I talk to them. “Hello, Ladies! How are my Ladies? Did

you find good worms today? What was in the compost?” They keep up their end of

the conversation with their lilting chicken voices. Visitors who witness this for the

first time are amazed. “I’ve never seen anything like that!” they say. “I always

thought chickens were stupid! Is it possible,” they wonder, “that they actually

know you?”

Of course they know me. They know the neighbors, too. In the more than two

decades that I’ve been living with chickens, they have formed deep bonds with

some—and not with others. Certain individual chickens adored our pig,

Christopher Hogwood, who lived for fourteen years in the pen next to the coop in

the barn. Some even chose to roost with him, perched atop his great prone bulk,

instead of spending the night with flock-mates. But none of the hens has ever

bonded with our border collies. They never visit the neighbors across the street—

but they adore the retired couple next door. When the Ladies hear Bobbie and

Jarvis Coffin’s screen door slam, the hens hop over the low stone wall separating

our yards and rush to greet them. When Jarvis relaxes in the backyard hammock

on summer days, they gather beneath him, and some leap into the air, attempting

to join him in his day roost. (So far they haven’t succeeded.) The hens mob the

couple whenever they try to enter their cars. Usually Bobbie and Jarvis get them

some cracked corn, which they keep in their shed just for our hens, and make their

getaway while the birds are eating. Sometimes, Bobbie confesses, when she’s in a

hurry, she sneaks out the door and tiptoes to the car, to avoid a protracted visit

with our chickens.

Sometimes, the Ladies don’t wait for the Coffins to make the first move. A few of

the bolder hens have been known to mount the flight of wooden steps leading to

Bobbie and Jarvis’s second-story back porch—quite a feat considering the birds are

only twice as tall as the steps are deep. They gather, softly discussing their plans,

outside the porch door, looking in through the glass panes, trying to catch the

attention of their human friends and entice them to come out and play.

Occasionally the hens come over while the Coffins are hosting a gathering. Their

guests are invariably impressed. “I didn’t know you had chickens!” people exclaim

—and then seem dumbfounded that, like themselves, our chickens simply enjoy

visiting their lively, kind neighbors.

Folks use words like “astonishing” to describe such friendships between people

and poultry. What’s more astonishing, though, is not that these birds know so much

about their human neighbors, but that we humans know so little about our neighborhood birds—even one as common and readily recognized as a chicken.

