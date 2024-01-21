© 2024 KRWG
25th Annual "For the Love of Art Month" - February in Las Cruces

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published January 21, 2024 at 3:58 PM MST
For the Love of Art Month - February 2024
Karen Conley
For the Love of Art Month - February 2024

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with President of ArtForms Artists Association of New Mexico, Karen Conley, about their 25th Annual For the Love of Art Month in February throughout Las Cruces, Mesilla and Mesilla Park with 39 galleries participating in studio tours and art shows. This year’s first formal event is the ArtForms Members’ exhibition opening reception on Friday, February 2nd, from 4pm to 8pm, in two galleries in the Las Cruces Mesquite Historic District, Gallery 925, at 925 N. Mesquite Street, and Duende Gallery, 921 N. Mesquite Street. There will be live music by Blues 101 from El Paso, along with refreshments. Each studio location will have a blue flag placed out front to make it easier to find. More information - www.artformsnm.org.

Karen Conley, President of ArtForms Artists Association of New Mexico, at KRWG Studios.
Emily Guerra
Karen Conley, President of ArtForms Artists Association of New Mexico, at KRWG Studios.
Karen Conley - ArtForms Artists Association
For the Love of Art - February 2024 - Q-Code
Painting by Karen Conley of her Mother in 1960
Karen Conley
Painting by Karen Conley of her Mother in 1960
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
