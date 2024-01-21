25th Annual "For the Love of Art Month" - February in Las Cruces

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with President of ArtForms Artists Association of New Mexico, Karen Conley, about their 25th Annual For the Love of Art Month in February throughout Las Cruces, Mesilla and Mesilla Park with 39 galleries participating in studio tours and art shows. This year’s first formal event is the ArtForms Members’ exhibition opening reception on Friday, February 2nd, from 4pm to 8pm, in two galleries in the Las Cruces Mesquite Historic District, Gallery 925, at 925 N. Mesquite Street, and Duende Gallery, 921 N. Mesquite Street. There will be live music by Blues 101 from El Paso, along with refreshments. Each studio location will have a blue flag placed out front to make it easier to find. More information - www.artformsnm.org.

Emily Guerra Karen Conley, President of ArtForms Artists Association of New Mexico, at KRWG Studios.

