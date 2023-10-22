Sunday Puzzle: Here We Go(oo)!

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a seven-letter word, name, or phrase that has three O's and no other vowels.

Ex. Canada's largest city --> TORONTO

1. Kind of cocktail thrown as a weapon

2. Biblical wise man

3. Casablanca's country

4. Container for a hammer, wrench, etc.

5. 1987 film about a cyborg police officer

6. Nickname for Nadya Suleman, who gave birth to eight surviving babies at once

7. Rainy season in India

8. Where Santa lands on a house

9. What Pedigree, Iams, and Purina One sell (2 wds.)

10. Chance to take pictures of a famous person (2 wds.)

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from Mike Reiss, who's been a showrunner, writer, and producer for "The Simpsons" among other things. Name a famous athlete, first and last names. Interchange the initials of those names. Then add an appliance. The result, reading left to right, will name a fruit. What was it?

Challenge answer: Dan Marino --> Mandarin orange

Winner: Robert Flood of Allen, Texas.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Mark Oshin, of Portland, Ore. Name a country. The first syllable spells something that people do. The rest of the name is an anagram of where some people do that. What country is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, October 19th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.