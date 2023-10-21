'Wait Wait' for October 21, 2023: Live from Connecticut with James Patterson!

This week's show was recorded at the The Bushnell in Hartford, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest James Patterson and panelists Alzo Slade, Faith Salie and Matt Rogers. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Desperately Seeking Speaker; A Retail Resurrection; Who Needs Actors?!

Panel Questions

Find My Rodent

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about unexpected consequences of the recent test of the Emergency Alert System, only one of the which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz James Patterson on airport purchases

James Patterson, the best-selling author in the world, plays our game about some things, besides his books, you can buy at the airport.

Panel Questions

Dine and Dash and Defibrillate; AI Reveals An Uncomfortable Truth; Ashes to Ashes, Bumper to Bumper

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Mitt and The Queen of All Media; Don't Be Like Mario; Really Really Hot Ones

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Baby Animal Cam, what will be Netflix's next hit live show?

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.