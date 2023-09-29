21 Days of Musica Latina: Cuba

Editor's Note: To commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month this year, World Cafe is going on a musical tour of Latin America. Every weekday from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, we'll spotlight the music of a different Latin American country with a curated playlist of essential tracks, fresh voices and wild cards.

Arguably one of the richest sources of Latin America's musical heritage, the sounds of Cuba are instantly recognizable and altogether enrapturing.

There's almost too many genres of Cuban music to list here: mambo, timba, son cubano, charanga, rumba. The list goes on and on. Today's mix includes some of the titans of those various genres, including Celia Cruz, Ibrahim Ferrer, Omara Portuondo, Pérez Prado and Daymé Arocena.

Speaking of Ferrer and Portuondo, we had to include the Buena Vista Social Club and their eponymous debut album on this mix. The album won heaps of praise when it was released in 1997, and it's credited with bringing a fresh wave of mainstream love for Cuban son, danzón and other Cuban rhythms.

There are also nods to cubaton, or reggaeton with a Cuban flair, with artists like El Taiger. We also had to include French sister duo Ibeyi, who — despite leaving Havana as babies — still infuse their music with Afro-Cuban elements.

Enjoy, and make sure you come back next week to find out where World Cafe's headed next.

