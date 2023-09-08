Seismicity in Permian Basin Part 1

In this episode, we begin with a package exploring the increase of seismicity in the Permian Basin, what's causing it, and what's being done to stop it. We will then move on to speak with Carlsbad Current-Argus journalist Adrian Hedden about his reporting on the Permian-basin oil industry. To close, we will talk with Dr. Katie Smye, a geoscientist and Co-principal Investigator of the Center for Injection and Seismicity Research at The University of Austin.