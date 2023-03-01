Delayed openings for Thursday due to expected inclement weather

Due to expected inclement weather on Thursday, all non-essential Dona Ana County operations will work on a two-hour delay. According to the latest weather report from the National Weather Service, there is a high probability of snowfall and freezing temperatures beginning early Thursday. All county administrative offices will open for business at 10am. Essential personnel and employees required to maintain operations during inclement weather will report to work as scheduled. All emergency and first-responder services will remain active as well, but their administrative offices will also close. Also, the NMSU and DACC campuses will delay opening Thursday until 10am. As information becomes available, details will be posted at www.nmsu.edu.