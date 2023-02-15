Police are on the scene of a shooting at Cielo Vista Mall

The El Paso Times reports that El Paso police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening at the food court inside Cielo Vista Mall, officials said. There is more than one person injured as teams of law enforcement officers work to clear the mall. “We have two patients, both in critical condition,” said University Medical Center of El Paso spokesman Ryan Mielke. He said he didn’t know the patients’ ages or gender yet.

A large police presence is at the mall searching for the shooter. The shooting occurred about 5 p.m. The public is asked by police officials to stay away from the area. Some customers and mall employees are taking shelter inside the mall. A reunification center has been set up at the gym at Burges High School, 7800 Edgemere Blvd.

There are dozens of police officers, some armed with rifles, inside and around Cielo Vista Mall and the neighboring Fountains of Farah shopping center.

A SWAT team could be seen entering the mall as El Paso police were joined by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, the U.S. Border Patrol and FBI agents at the scene.

**This is a developing story.**