Deported U.S. Army Veteran Returns Home to Las Cruces

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with deported U.S. Army Veteran, Ivan Ocón, about his return home on July 5, 2022, to Las Cruces, New Mexico with the representation of Yale Law School’s Veteran’s Legal Services Clinic. Two days later he became a naturalized U.S. Citizen. Ocón was deported to Mexico for six years and was a director of the “Deported Veteran’s Support House-Juarez Bunker” along with José Francisco López, a Vietnam Veteran deported more than 20 years ago and still unable to return home. Ocón now also helps “Repatriate Our Patriots” as Director of Community Engagement to “bring our Veterans home.” More information on Facebook with “All Relations United,” “Repatriate Our Patriots,” and “Deported Veteran’s Support House.”