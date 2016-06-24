© 2022 KRWG
What 'Brexit' Means For The U.S. Financial System

Published June 24, 2016 at 11:06 AM MDT
A trader sits at his desk under the day's performance board that shows a dive in the value of the DAX index of companies at the Frankfurt Stock exchange the day after a majority of the British public voted for leaving the European Union on June 24, 2016 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
Markets around the world reeled after voters in the UK voted to leave the EU. European and Asian stocks fell, and the value of the British pound against foreign currencies hit a 31-year low. In the U.S., the Dow and S&P fell more than 2 percent when markets opened.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Bloomberg Gadfly columnist Mike Regan about what “Brexit” means for markets in the U.S., and the Federal Reserve’s decision making on interest rates.

Guest

Michael Regan, columnist for Bloomberg Gadfly. He tweets @Reganonymous.

