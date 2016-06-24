What 'Brexit' Means For The U.S. Financial System

Markets around the world reeled after voters in the UK voted to leave the EU. European and Asian stocks fell, and the value of the British pound against foreign currencies hit a 31-year low. In the U.S., the Dow and S&P fell more than 2 percent when markets opened.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Bloomberg Gadfly columnist Mike Regan about what “Brexit” means for markets in the U.S., and the Federal Reserve’s decision making on interest rates.

Guest

Michael Regan, columnist for Bloomberg Gadfly. He tweets @Reganonymous.

