Popular Mexican Actress Lorena Rojas Dies

Popular Mexican actress Lorena Rojas has died of cancer at age 44.

Rojas was born Seydi Lorena Rojas González in Mexico City and got her big break in the 1990s with the telenovela Alcanzar Una Estrella. She later starred in Azul Tequila, El Cuerpo del Deseo and Pecados Ajenos. Her most recent telenovela was Rosario.

She also moved into films, such as Corazones Rotos, and stage in the musical Aventurera. Earlier this year, she'd put out a children's album called Hijos Del Sol, inspired by her daughter Luciana.

Rojas had been battling cancer since 2008. She died on Monday in Miami.

