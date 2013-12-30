Day 6: In This Game, Things Might Get 'Weird'

Listen to 'Two Tickets To Parodies' Listen • 0:00

This is the sixth day of Ask Me Another's 12 Days of Xmas series.

With parodies like "Eat It," "Addicted to Spuds," and "Like a Surgeon," "Weird Al" Yankovic's songs were pretty much begging to be made into an Ask Me Another game. In this bonus round from Season One, we pay tribute to our favorite accordion-playing, pop culture-loving, food-punning parodist. House musician Jonathan Coulton makes contestants sing along to Weird Al's songs in the game "Two Tickets to Parodies."

