Morning Shots: George Takei, 'Moby-Dick,' And Magical Realism In Film

I don't know when we decided to start celebrating the 161st anniversaries of things, but it's the 161st anniversary of the publication of Moby-Dick, and there's a Google Doodle to celebrate. [The Telegraph]

On the George Takei newswire, George Takei will be starring in CBS's Hawaii Five-0. George Takei! [TV Guide]

ABC's new cooking competition show, The Taste, will feature Nigella Lawson and Anthony Bourdain, as well as Top Chef contestant Brian Malarkey, whose last name is indeed "Malarkey." [Eater]

Whenever you talk about the possibilities of unconventional distribution models, it's critical not to suggest that what works for one person would work for another. Still, the story of the Humble eBook Bundle is an interesting one. [GalleyCat]

Last night's Fox broadcast schedule got a little out of whack due to a baseball rain delay. Simon Cowell was not happy. [Deadline]

Your dentist's office will never be the same (and neither will many people's coffee tables): Tina Brown announced today that Newsweek will cease print publication at the end of this year and go digital-only. [The Daily Beast]

This piece on a possible revival of magical realism in American cinema includes maybe my favorite sentence of the morning: "Apres Zooey Deschanel, the deluge." [The Guardian]

TODAY'S LEAST ESSENTIAL NEWS ITEM: Jeff Probst got a very weird kiss on Survivor last night. [Inside TV]

