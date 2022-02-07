-
Commentary: Imagine you're a young cadet in the Doña Ana Sheriff's Office Academy. You're an Army reservist, having made it through basic training. You're…
-
December 20, 2014 – Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, Emily Guerra continues with part two of an interview with retired Artistic…
-
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hP4N0PSmCe4&feature=youtu.beTwo bikers are peddling across the country – and it’s all for a cause. They want to raise…
-
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEYNVA-IdbYA Las Cruces organization is working to give hope to those living with HIV and AIDS.Once a year, the Red Ribbon…
-
Las Cruces - March 31, 2012 - On this edition of PUENTES, Emily Guerra bridges the community with Chair of the Hearts for Autism Board, Abel Covarrubias,…
-
Las Cruces - March 20, 2012 - On this edition of PUENTES, Emily Guerra bridges the community with Dona Ana County Commissioner, Billy Garrett. He is also…
-
Investigators with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department have made an arrest in the 2010 murder of a homeless man.Arnold Hofeldt, 52, was located…
-
Las Cruces Police have charged four women and two men for their involvement in creating and cashing counterfeit checks that appeared to be from several…
-
The man who helped to shape the digital world as we know it and is often referred to as the father of virtual reality once claimed New Mexico State…
-
A woman hired to care for a couple’s infant son has been charged with child abuse after investigators learned of a nanny camera that recorded her shoving…